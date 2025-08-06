Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closures for Old Russellville Pike and Rossview Road areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, August 7th, 2025, at 8:00pm and will turn off water service in the Old Russellville Pike and Rossview Road areas.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Thursday, August 7th, 8:00pm to 6:00am on Friday, August 8th

Old Russellville Pike (Sanders Road to Rossview Road)

Rossview Road (Old Russellville Pike to Warfield Boulevard)

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

Rossview Road will be closed from Old Russellville Pike to Bellamy Lane, and Old Russellville Pike will be closed from Rossview Road to Joy Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Joy Drive, Sanders Road and Rossview Road to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00pm. on Friday, August 8th.

