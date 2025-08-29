City of Clarksville Offices to Close September 1st in Observance of Labor Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, September 1st, 2025, to observe the Labor Day federal holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation centers, as well as Fort Defiance, will be closed on Monday, September 1st. Golf courses will remain open to the public.

For information on pools and splash pads, go to www.clarksvilletn.gov/403/Aquatics.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will be closed as well. No regular bus service will run on Monday, September 1st.

Regular route service will resume on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed Monday, September 1st.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay-by-phone, and the online bill payment feature will be operational. Visit the Gas & Water website for convenient 24-four hour drive-up Kiosk payment site locations, www.clarkvillegw.com.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 2nd, for regularly-scheduled hours.