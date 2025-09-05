F2CON – Game on 100 Gig Set for September 5th-7th at Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Clarksville, TN – F2CON is excited to announce the return of its premier gaming convention, F2CON – Game on 100 Gig, for its sixth annual event. The highly anticipated convention, proudly sponsored by CDE Lightband, Clarksville Parks & Recreation, and Visit Clarksville, will take place from September 5th-7th, 2025, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, located at 8 Champion’s Way, Clarksville, TN 37040.

After five years of growth, F2CON has become a landmark event for the gaming community. This year’s event is set to attract professional gamers from across the states, who will compete for a substantial $10,000 pot bonus across various tournaments. A special highlight of the convention is the Collegiate Matchup on Saturday at noon, where Austin Peay State University will face off against Middle Tennessee State University in a Tekken 8 showdown.

In addition to the competitions, F2CON will feature a dedicated streaming area, food trucks, and a variety of vendors, including local game stores. Casual play will also be available for those participating in tournaments and for all attendees to enjoy. Family-friendly cosplay is encouraged and welcome on both Saturday and Sunday.

Event Details:

What: F2CON – Game on 100 Gig

September 5th-7th, 2025 Where: Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way, Clarksville, TN 37040

Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way, Clarksville, TN 37040 Key Activities: Collegiate Tekken 8 Matchup, Tournaments with a $10,000 pot bonus, Food Trucks, Local Game Stores, Cosplay, Casual Play, and more.

For more information, please visit www.f2con.com.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband, the municipal electric and broadband provider for the City of Clarksville, offers electric, internet, video and voice services to customers within the Clarksville city limits. CDE Lightband serves over 80,000 metered homes and businesses with electric service and nearing 30,000 customers with broadband services over our Fiber to the Premise Network.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com