Friday, September 12, 2025
Loaves & Fishes Hosts 7th Annual John Waddle Memorial Shoot at Cross Creek Clays

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
John Waddle Memorial Shoot for Loaves & Fishes

Clarksville Living MagazinePalmyra, TN – This year’s John Waddle Memorial Shoot, a fundraiser for Loaves & Fishes drew scores of supporters to Cross Creek Clays in Palmyra, with both adult and youth teams taking their shot at some impressive prizes, while also raising funds for a great local program.

Brittani Dial and Isaac Wright were Co-Chairs for the 7th annual event. “John was a church member of mine at First Presbyterian,” Wright said.. “We were talking one day, and I found out he was an avid shooter and also a coach, working with youth groups here at Cross Creek. I told him we needed a fundraiser, and he said, ‘Let’s do it. ‘ Sadly, he passed away before the first event.”

Wright says Loaves & Fishes is doing very well. “We’re in a good place right now. We’re feeding people and taking care of those dealing with food insecurity. We are now feeding anywhere between 150 – 200 people a day, six days a week.

“This event helps us with our mission. We try to do three fundraisers a year. Our next big event is September 12th, which is our Night of Hope Masquerade Gala. It’s the 2nd annual gala, and all the funds will go straight to Loaves & Fishes.”

Loaves & Fishes Executive Director John Durnell said that this event is a great tribute to John Waddle’s life and legacy, saying, “John modeled quiet, consistent service, and a kind of selfless care that changed others.”

Photo Gallery

