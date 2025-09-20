Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Hosts Alegría Hispanic Heritage Celebration on September 27th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is proud to host Alegría, a community celebration of Hispanic heritage and history, on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Main Library.

Alegría, meaning “joy” in Spanish, will showcase the vibrant traditions and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities in Clarksville and Montgomery County. Families and community members of all ages are invited to join in an afternoon filled with:

Live performances highlighting Hispanic culture

highlighting Hispanic culture Browse items offered from local Hispanic businesses

offered from local Hispanic businesses Learn about fascinating countries highlighted throughout the library

countries highlighted throughout the library Trivia and bingo games

Food vendors offering delicious tastes of Hispanic cuisine

offering delicious tastes of Hispanic cuisine Hands-on crafts for kids and families

“We love offering learning opportunities with an extra splash of joy at the library,” said Christina Riedel, Library Director. “Please join us in celebrating our diverse community as we highlight some of the many cultural delights that can be found within Montgomery County.”

Alegría is free and open to the public with the goal of bringing people together to celebrate the rich diversity, culture, and connection that continues to make Clarksville and Montgomery County a wonderful community.

For more information about Alegría and other library events, please visit: www.mcgtn.org/publiclibrary.