APSU Senior Sydney Freeman Recognized as Atlantic Sun Conference Runner of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – Following her first-career victory last weekend in Nashville, Austin Peay State University women’s cross country senior Sydney Freeman was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Runner of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Freeman led the Governors at Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, Saturday, where she posted a personal-best of 18:21.1 in the 5K event, besting the second-place finisher from Lipscomb by 2.5 seconds.

The Madison, Alabama native is the second Governor to win a race and the first since fellow teammate Shaye Foster’s victory at Trevecca’s meet last season. She also is just the second Governor to earn an ASUN weekly honor since Foster also won ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week last season following her win.

Freeman helped lead APSU to a third-place team finish in Nashville.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams head to the Bluegrass State for their penultimate meet of the regular season where they will compete in the Louisville Classic, October 4th.