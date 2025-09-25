71.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 25, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Senior Sydney Freeman Recognized as Atlantic Sun Conference Runner of the...
Sports

APSU Senior Sydney Freeman Recognized as Atlantic Sun Conference Runner of the Week

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay Cross Country’s Sydney Freeman Named ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay Cross Country’s Sydney Freeman Named ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Cross CountryJacksonville, FL – Following her first-career victory last weekend in Nashville, Austin Peay State University women’s cross country senior Sydney Freeman was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Runner of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. 

Freeman led the Governors at Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, Saturday, where she posted a personal-best of 18:21.1 in the 5K event, besting the second-place finisher from Lipscomb by 2.5 seconds.

The Madison, Alabama native is the second Governor to win a race and the first since fellow teammate Shaye Foster’s victory at Trevecca’s meet last season. She also is just the second Governor to earn an ASUN weekly honor since Foster also won ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week last season following her win.

Freeman helped lead APSU to a third-place team finish in Nashville.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country 

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams head to the Bluegrass State for their penultimate meet of the regular season where they will compete in the Louisville Classic, October 4th.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Hill Road Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information