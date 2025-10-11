Planters Bank Presents $5 Screening of “Beetlejuice” at Roxy Regional Theatre in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The name in laughter from the hereafter is coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic downtown Clarksville — for only $5.00!

As we continue our countdown to Halloween, Planters Bank Presents… Tim Burton’s brilliantly bizarre classic comedy “Beetlejuice” on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 12th, 2025, at 2:00pm.

Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin play newlyweds who die suddenly in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. Too nice to be scary, they befriend the new tenants’ daughter (Winona Ryder). But when they fail to prevent the girl’s parents from ruining the house, they seek the advice of an unsavory self-proclaimed “bio-exorcist,” played to perfection by Michael Keaton.

Rating: PG / Running time: 93 minutes / Release year: 1988 / Director: Tim Burton / Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as Little Shop of Horrors, Hocus Pocus, White Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

