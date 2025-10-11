72.1 F
Saturday, October 11, 2025
101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade Concludes Mission in Kuwait and Egypt

Soldiers with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct operations at the Port of Shuaiba on September 20th, 2025. The 101st CAB regularly conducts port operations to ensure rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)
Soldiers with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct operations at the Port of Shuaiba on September 20th, 2025. The 101st CAB regularly conducts port operations to ensure rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionCamp Buehring, Kuwait – Soldiers of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will return to Fort Campbell, KY, in the upcoming weeks following a nine month deployment supporting operations in the Middle East.

The unit supported Operation Spartan Shield, Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt, and Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. The brigade, known as “Wings of Destiny,” deployed in February 2025.

“This marks the end of our deployed mission in the U.S. CENTCOM theater, where our team upheld the highest standards of Army Aviation,” said Col. Tyler B. Partridge, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “We are proud of our Soldiers and families, who showed endless dedication and resilience. We eagerly look to the future where we will reintegrate with the Screaming Eagle Division and our families.”

Throughout the rotation, the unit provided critical aviation support logging 17,580 manned rotary wing flight hours, executing air assaults and air movement missions. They completed 198 missions spanning medical evacuations, aerial reconnaissance, and sustainment operations.

Additionally, the unit flew 566 Gray Eagle (UAS) sorties totaling 12,770 flight hours. The return brings hundreds of Soldiers back to Fort Campbell, where they will reunite with families and loved ones. The brigade will be replaced by the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Carson, CO.

