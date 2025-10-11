Customs House Museum Adds Marketing Professionals Demetrius Hnarakis, D.C. Thomas to Its Team

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center welcomes two new members to its Marketing Department: Demetrius Hnarakis as Marketing Associate and D.C. Thomas as Marketing & Publications Designer.

Frank Lott, the Executive Director of the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, said, “We are very proud to bring two accomplished and talented individuals onto our marketing team, both of whom will add great skills and communication, expertise, and help to the museum’s marketing department and its award-winning services.”

Demetrius, a filmmaker and MBA graduate, brings decades of creative experience, including work on the African American Oral History Project and the award-winning Dunbar Cave Virtual Reality Experience. He also hosts The Real What’s Up, Clarksville!, highlighting his passion for storytelling and community engagement.

D.C., a Communication Media student at Austin Peay State University, is recognized for her oil paintings, poetry, presentations, and arts journalism. Thomas brings a strong background in graphic design, having produced logos, advertising materials, and visual content for both online and print publications, including work for multiple local businesses. She is committed to the Clarksville arts scene and has previously volunteered with the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Under the leadership of Shana Thornton, Demetrius and D.C. will help advance the Customs House Museum’s mission to promote regional culture through innovative outreach and inclusive programming.