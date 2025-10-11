APSU Women’s Tennis Secures Two Singles Wins at Georgia Southern Fall Shootout

Statesboro, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women tennis team earned two singles wins on its first day of the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, Friday.

On the first day of competition, Katie Oliver won her match against Antonia Schweigal (Mercer), 6-3, 6-4. Sophia Baranov defeated her opponent, Iris Berman (Emory), 6-4, 6-3.

In singles competition, Irene Serrano (Kennesaw State) defeated Alice Bolton, 6-3, 6-0. Marie Bannmeyer (Mercer) defeated Elena Thiel 6-3, 6-1. Holyn Karp (Emory) defeated Pauline Bruns 7-6, 6-3. Izzy Antanavicius (Emory) defeated Luca Bohlen 6-3,7-5. Yanire Marte (Emory) defeated Clemence Butavand 6-3,6-4.

In doubles matches, Baraniakova and Madrid (Kennesaw State) defeated Bruns and Bohlen, 6-2. Leopold and Kijima (Georgia Southern) defeated Thiel and Butavand, 7-6 (2).

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Governors vs. Various

Friday October 10th

Singles

Katie Oliver def. Antonia Schweigal (Mercer), 6-3, 6-4.

Sophia Baranov def. Iris Berman (Emory), 6-4, 6-3.

Irene Serrano (Kennesaw State) def. Alice Bolton, 6-3, 6-0.

Marie Bannmeyer (Mercer) def. Elena Thiel 6-3, 6-1.

Holyn Karp (Emory) def. Pauline Bruns 7-6, 6-3.

Izzy Antanavicius (Emory) def. Luca Bohlen 6-3, 7-5.

Yanire Marte (Emory) def. Clemence Butavand 6-3,6-4.

Doubles

Baraniakova and Madrid (Kennesaw State) def. Bruns and Bohlen, 6-2.

Leopold and Kijima (Georgia Southern) def Thiel and Butavand, 7-6 (2).