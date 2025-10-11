Austin Peay State University Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw with Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Central Arkansas on Thursday to earn its second Atlantic Sun Conference point of the season.

Austin Peay (0-9-5, 0-4-2 ASUN) played to a 1-1 draw against Central Arkansas, Thursday, to earn points in back-to-back matches. The Bears scored the match’s first goal in the 29th minute, before junior midfielder Vivian Burke headed her third goal of the season into the back of the net to help lead the Govs to the draw.

North Alabama (6-4-4, 2-2-2 ASUN) comes into Sunday’s match third in the ASUN Gold Division standings with eight points – six points ahead of the Govs. The Lions are coming off a 1-1 draw at Lipscomb to end the ASUN leading Bisons’ win streak.

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the seventh meeting between the Governors and the Lions.

The APSU Govs are 1-6-3 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-62-31 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Sunday’s match marks the ninth time the Govs have played on October 12th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on October 12th is 4-3-1.

The last time Austin Peay played on this date was at home against Kennesaw State in 2023 in a scoreless draw.

The last time Austin Peay State University won on this date was at SIU Edwardsville in 2014 by a score of 1-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s sixth win against North Alabama.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its final home stand against the Lions of North Alabama, starting on Sunday at 1:00pm CT, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.