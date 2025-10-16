Austin Peay State University Softball Crushes Walters State with 15-Hit Performance in Fall Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned its fourth win of its five-game fall season with a 15-3 victory against Walters State, Wednesday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Twelve Governors combined for 15 hits in the win against the Senators, with APSU finishing the contest with a trio of extra-base hits and two triples.

Scoring Summary

Bottom Second | The Governors’ first of 11-straight runs to open the game came in the bottom of the second innings when Ashlyn Dulaney drew a walk, stole second, and was brought across the plate by an Ashlyn Graklanoff RBI single.

Bottom Third | Shelby Allen began the bottom of the third with a single, stole second, and then brought across the plate just a batter later by a Brie Howard single. After advancing on the throw, Howard crossed the plate on a wild pitch, while Sammie Shelander extended the lead off a pair of errors by the Senators. A Katie Raper single then drive in Shelander for the inning’s fourth score.

Bottom Fourth | Ashlyn Graklanoff reached on a leadoff walk, before advancing to third on a fielder’s choice and passed ball before being drove in by Shelby Allen.

Bottom Fifth | Kiley Hinton recorded the first hit of the fifth inning with a triple, while Katie Raper and Ashlyn Dulaney recorded back-to-back RBI swings off a single and double, respectively, extending the Govs’ advantage to 8-0 through five innings.

Bottom Eighth | The first three Govs up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth reached, with Avery Lofton being walked, Maddie Liter hitting an RBI triple, and then both Jade Castillo and and Jada Sovey coming around to make it an 11-0 lead.

Top Ninth | All three of the Senators’ runs of the evening came in the ninth inning. Its first scorer reached on a walk before reaching home on a wild pitch. Maysin Kannapin then drive in a pair of runs to cut the Govs’ lead to 11-3.

Bottom Ninth | Austin Peay responded to Walters State’s three-run top of the ninth with four in the bottom of the frame. Avery Lofton kickstarted the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a wild pitch. A pop up by Jada Sovey then fell just passed the Senators’ second baseman to drive in the run. A pair of WSCC errors then brought in a trio of runs for the day’s final scoring.

Follow #Team41 on Socials

For news and updated throughout fall season and ahead of the 2026 spring slate, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for additional stories and updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team closes its fall with the three-game, Red & Black World Series, Tuesday-Thursday. All three contests of the intrasquad series begin at 3:30pm. Teams and additional information will be available later this week.