Clarksville Obituary: Cherie Kendra Harvey

Clarksville, TN – Cherie Kendra Harvey, age 54 of Erin, TN, passed away Friday, October 17th, 2025 at Houston County Community Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Wednesday morning.
Cherie entered this life on July 18th, 1971 in Erin, TN, daughter to Larry and Barbara Hearndon. Cherie was a lifelong resident of Houston County, and loved taking care of her animals. She was as attached to them, as they were her. However, her true passion in life was spending time with her family; she will be greatly missed by both her family and friends.
Cherie was preceded in death by her father, Larry Hearndon.
Survivors include the love of her life, Stacy Beechum; children, Kayla Beth Harvey (Brandon Newgent), Kale Wyatt Harvey (Catilin); mother, Barbara Herndon; and brother, Tracy Hearndon.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com