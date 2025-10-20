APSU ROTC Achieves Record 12 Distinguished Military Graduates in 2025

Clarksville, TN – Twelve cadets from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Army ROTC program, the Governor’s Guard, have earned the U.S. Army’s Distinguished Military Graduate (DMG) designation, marking the highest number of honorees in APSU history and placing the program among the top producers of commissioned officers nationwide.

The DMG recognition is awarded to fewer than 20% of cadets across more than 270 ROTC programs and honors exceptional academic performance, leadership, and physical fitness. Austin Peay State University’s 12 honorees represent one of the largest cohorts among programs of its size, reflecting the Governor’s Guard’s growing reputation for excellence and officer readiness.

“This group is simply outstanding,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Manor, professor of military science. “Each of these soon-to-be second lieutenants has demonstrated the initiative, discipline and energy that define the future of our Army. I’d have any of them in my organization from day one. This is the largest number of Distinguished Military Graduates we’ve ever produced, and it’s a sign of where our program is headed.”

The 2025 Distinguished Military Graduates from Austin Peay State University are:

· Daniel Barrera, kinesiology student from Palmetto, Florida

· Connor Cornwell, university studies student from Mattoon, Illinois

· Derek Fulks, political science student from Port Orange, Florida

· Christopher Higuchi, university studies student from Kealakekua, Hawaii

· Robert Leon, criminal justice student from Kissimmee, Florida

· Jessica L’Hoste, business administration (MBA) student from Austin, Texas

· Ethan McNamara, university studies student from Portland, Oregon

· Raphael Oshodi, computer science (M.S.) student from Arlington, Texas

· Micheal Walker, aviation science student from Manitowoc, Wisconsin

· Jaryd Ward, history student from Titusville, Florida

· Andrew Wells, leadership science student from Haskell, Arkansas

· Heath Williams, criminal justice student from Coffeyville, Kansas

L’Hoste, an active-duty soldier pursuing her MBA, said the program gave her a unique opportunity to advance her education and prepare for commissioning.

“I’ve had a busy few years serving as an instructor and drill sergeant, but this program let me focus on my growth while earning my master’s,” she said. “Austin Peay’s cadre really set us up for success—something we saw firsthand at Cadet Summer Training in Fort Knox.”

Cornwell, who entered through the Army’s Green to Gold program, said he joined Austin Peay’s ROTC to secure a stronger future for his family and develop as a leader.

“I came in from the infantry, and the transition was challenging but rewarding,” he said. “The cadre here pushed me—especially Mr. Coleman, one of our instructors, who became a mentor I could always lean on.”

Manor said this record-setting class’s achievements mirror the program’s continued growth and high standards.

“We had 43 freshmen enroll this year, and the university’s already challenged us to see if we can take 80,” he said. “That speaks volumes about the confidence in what we’re building here. The Governor’s Guard is competing with—and outperforming—programs at much larger universities.”

About APSU ROTC

Austin Peay State University’s ROTC battalion, the Governor’s Guard, is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Award, recognizing it as one of the top ROTC battalions in the nation. Part of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the program prepares students for service and leadership in the U.S. Army while offering unmatched opportunities to build character, discipline, and resilience.