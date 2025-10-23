APSU Volleyball Welcomes Lipscomb and Queens for Key Home Matches

Clarksville, TN – After sweeping through Florida over the weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team returns home for matches against Lipscomb and Queens at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (4-16, 2-6 ASUN) defeated both Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast. The 3-2 win at Stetson marked coach Evan Amstutz‘s first Atlantic Sun Conference win. Two days later, the team traveled to Fort Myers, where they took down the number two team in the ASUN in five sets.

Sianna Dykes led the APSU Govs in the win over the Hatters with a career-high 19 kills, as Dayan Malavé had a career-high nine blocks in the win at FGCU. Malavé’s performance over the weekend earned her ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors. Malavé is the first Austin Peay State University volleyball player to receive a conference honor since Mikayla Powell won Player of the Week and Kelsey Mead won Setter of the Week, September 5th, 2023. The graduate student had 13 blocks over the weekend, with four in the Govs’ win at Stetson and a career-high nine in the win at Florida Gulf Coast.

Her nine blocks in a five-set match are tied for the third most in program history. The team had a season-high 16 blocks against the Eagles, which were the most by the team since their 18 against Bellarmine, November 2nd.

Lipscomb (8-10, 4-4 ASUN) most recently took a 3-2 win at Stetson. The Bisons’ most recent loss was at Florida Gulf Coast on October 17th.

Queens (13-8, 4-4 ASUN) most recently swept West Georgia on Wednesday. Their last loss was a 3-0 defeat to Central Arkansas on October 17th.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Lipscomb on Friday at 6:00pm and Queens on Sunday at 1:00pm.

Match Points

This will be the 20th meeting between the Governors and the Bisons, with the Bisons leading the series, 15-4.

The last meeting was a 3-0 Lipscomb win on November 5th, 2024, in Nashville.

Sunday will be the fourth meeting of the Govs and the Royals, with the APSU Govs leading the series, 2-1.

The last matchup was a 3-0 Royals win, November 16th, 2024, in Charlotte, NC.

Austin Peay State University is ranked third in the ASUN with 127 service aces and fourth with 1.65 aces per set.

Reagan Anderson is third in the conference with 4.04 digs per set and 311 total digs, ranking 103 and 68 in the nation, respectively.

Addi Hultquist is fifth in the ASUN with 26 service aces.

Dayan Malavé leads the APSU Govs with 60.0 blocks.

Taly Cloyd is first on the team with 213 kills.

Sarah Butler paces the Governors with 304 assists.

