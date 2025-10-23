Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Ashford Place Apartments Water Outage for Water Meter Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water meter replacement work on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025 at 10:00pm and will turn off water service at Ashford Place Apartments located at 2190 Memorial Drive.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The water meter replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Friday, October 24th.