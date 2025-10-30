50.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Martin Paul Kosteck
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Martin Paul Kosteck

February 21, 1944 — October 25, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Martin Paul Kosteck
Martin Paul Kosteck

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Martin Paul Kostecki, 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on October 25th, 2025. The family will have a service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at a later date.

Martin was born on February 21st, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, to William and Anna Kostecki. Martin served in the United Marine Corps, obtained 2 Masters degrees, and taught at the University of Nebraska. He was also the head of industrial engineering for ConAgra. Martin coached boys club and high school soccer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kostecki, sisters, Florence Bytner and Jean Hrebec. Martin is survived by his children, Tina (Carlo) Taylor, Daniel (Melissa) Kostecki, and Timothy Kostecki, grandchildren, Jordan, Drake, and Brooke, and great-grandchildren, Mason and Mya.

Please visit Martin’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Martin Kostecki, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

Previous article
APSU Expands Tuition Assistance Program to Help Military Spouses During Shutdown
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information