Clarksville Obituary: Martin Paul Kosteck

Clarksville, TN – Martin Paul Kostecki, 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on October 25th, 2025. The family will have a service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at a later date.

Martin was born on February 21st, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, to William and Anna Kostecki. Martin served in the United Marine Corps, obtained 2 Masters degrees, and taught at the University of Nebraska. He was also the head of industrial engineering for ConAgra. Martin coached boys club and high school soccer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kostecki, sisters, Florence Bytner and Jean Hrebec. Martin is survived by his children, Tina (Carlo) Taylor, Daniel (Melissa) Kostecki, and Timothy Kostecki, grandchildren, Jordan, Drake, and Brooke, and great-grandchildren, Mason and Mya.

