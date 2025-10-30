Clarksville Obituary: Martin Paul Kosteck

Clarksville, TN – Martin Paul Kostecki, 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on October 25th, 2025. The family will have a service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at a later date.
Martin was born on February 21st, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, to William and Anna Kostecki. Martin served in the United Marine Corps, obtained 2 Masters degrees, and taught at the University of Nebraska. He was also the head of industrial engineering for ConAgra. Martin coached boys club and high school soccer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kostecki, sisters, Florence Bytner and Jean Hrebec. Martin is survived by his children, Tina (Carlo) Taylor, Daniel (Melissa) Kostecki, and Timothy Kostecki, grandchildren, Jordan, Drake, and Brooke, and great-grandchildren, Mason and Mya.
Please visit Martin’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com