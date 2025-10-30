Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 30th – November 3rd 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a cool and mostly pleasant stretch of weather heading into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds and a slight chance of showers Saturday night.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side for late October and early November, with daytime highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s and chilly, clear nights dipping into the upper 30s.

Cloudy skies will linger Thursday through mid-morning before giving way to gradual clearing. Expect a high near 59 degrees, with a brisk northwest wind around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, adding a touch of chill to the air.

For Thursday night, skies will clear overnight, setting the stage for a cold evening. Temperatures will drop to around 39 degrees, with a light west-northwest breeze near 5 mph.

The region will enjoy a bright and sunny day on Friday with a high near 61 degrees. Winds from the west will blow between 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Partly cloudy skies will settle in on Friday night, with another cool night ahead and lows near 39 degrees. A gentle southwest breeze will calm by evening, creating a peaceful night.

The weekend starts Saturday with partly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures reaching around 60 degrees. Winds will be light, shifting to the west-southwest by morning.

Saturday Night will see clouds increase, bringing a 30 percent chance of showers before 1:00am. Lows will hover near 38 degrees, with light north-northwest winds turning calm overnight.

Skies will clear again Sunday, mainly offering sunny conditions and a high near 58 degrees. A calm to light northeast wind will accompany the pleasant fall weather.

Expect a mostly clear and cold Sunday night, with lows around 37 degrees. Winds will remain light and variable.

On Monday, the new week begins with plenty of sunshine and a slightly warmer high near 63 degrees, perfect for outdoor activities.

A calm and clear evening will close out the forecast period Monday night, with temperatures falling back to around 37 degrees under starlit skies.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County can look forward to a stretch of cool, comfortable fall weather with bright days and crisp nights—ideal conditions for enjoying the season’s final weeks before winter chill sets in.