Local Officials Launch Joint Resource Fairs for Fort Campbell Soldiers and Families Amid Shutdown

Southwestern KY and Montgomery County, TN – Local government officials from Southwestern Kentucky and Montgomery County, Tennessee, in partnership with the Christian County Military Affairs Committee, have announced a series of Emergency Resource Fairs to assist Fort Campbell Soldiers, their families, and federal employees who are being impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Since the shutdown, more than 670,000 federal employees have been furloughed, while another 730,000 continue to work without pay across our nation. Thus, creating a significant financial and emotional burden on the families who serve and support our nation. The ripple effects have been felt throughout the Fort Campbell region, where numerous households are now struggling to meet essential needs such as groceries, fuel, and childcare.

“The men and women who serve our country—whether in uniform or as federal employees—should never have to face financial hardship due to circumstances beyond their control,” said Shannon Lane, Director of Military Affairs for the Christian County Chamber of Commerce. “Our community stands united across state lines to ensure that those who serve are supported during this difficult time.”

“Montgomery County, Tennessee, is partnering with Christian County, Kentucky, to make sure that resources and support are available for our service members, government workers, and their families, during this time of financial strain, no matter what side of the state line they live on. These individuals are our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues – they have sacrificed for us, and now it is time to give back to them in their time of need,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

To help alleviate the strain, two Emergency Resource Fairs will be held to provide immediate relief, guidance, and support to affected families:

Event Schedule:

November 4th and 5th | 10:00am – 6:00pm

Valor Hall Event Center, 105 Walter Garrett Lane, Oak Grove, KY 42262

November 7th | 10:00am – 6:00pm

November 8th | 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040

Community Support is Vital

Event organizers anticipate assisting between 5,000 and 10,000 families over the course of the four days. The fairs will bring together local organizations, nonprofits, and community partners to offer essential supplies, financial resources, and emotional support.

Organizers are seeking donations such as gift cards, care packages, and informational resources to distribute to families in need. Any contribution—large or small—will go directly toward helping those most affected by the shutdown.

Organizations wanting to participate, provide assistance, or get information out there on how they are supporting those affected are highly encouraged to attend and will be provided with a complimentary table at the events to share resources, information, or distribute items directly to families.

“The psychological and emotional toll this shutdown has taken on our civilian workforce and military families cannot be overlooked,” said Jerry Gilliam, Christian County Judge Executive. “By working together as one regional community, we can demonstrate that Fort Campbell families, whether uniformed or civilian, are not facing this challenge alone.”

For more information or to get involved, please contact:

Shannon Lane

Director of Military Affairs

Christian County Chamber of Commerce

slane@christiancountychamber.com

c: 270.881.6222

Christopher Collins

Assistant Director of Military Affairs

Christian County Chamber of Commerce

Ccollins@christiancountychamber.com

c: 270.535.4964