Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 21st, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Cheatham County will be doing bridge inspection on I-40.

On Friday, October 31st, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for a drag-chaining bridge deck inspection, one lane at a time (MM 189-191).

Cheatham County and Robertson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from the Robertson County line, crossing through Robertson County to the Davidson County – line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations. there will be temporary ramp closures for milling and paving (MM 25 – 31.6).

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for milling, paving, and shoulder stone operations.

Bridge inspection.

11/1, 6:00am – 12:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures EB (MM 52.4) to provide protection for inspectors.

11/2, 6:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions (MM 49.2 – 50) for the Reachall.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 255 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for texture coating and striping. Ramps will be temporarily closed as needed.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary, alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion, joint repair, and thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding Saturday), there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work, wall texture, and striping. there will be temporary ramp closures to and from I-440 and SR 155 as needed.

Bridge inspection.

11/3 – 11/7, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a mobile work zone for bridge inspection (MM 204 – 209).

Geotechnical survey work.

11/3 – 11/5, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be soil survey work along EB on and off ramps for McCrory Lane interchange.

Davidson County – I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River bridge including thin epoxy overlay.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for wall texture coating and pavement markings.

Inlet cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a closure of I-24 EB/WB for median inlet cleaning. Traffic control will be provided by SDM.

Inlet cleaning with a vac truck.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a closure on I-65 NB/SB for median inlet cleaning.

Streetlight conversion.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane and shoulder closure in both directions.

Aerial crossing.

11/2, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing of I-65 near Garfield Street overpass.

Barrier wall repair.

11/2 – 11/3, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane and shoulder closure for barrier wall repair (MM 87.2)

11/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane and shoulder closure for barrier wall repair (MM 90.2)

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99).

One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

Davidson County – I-440

Milling of asphalt bumps at the end of the ramp unto I-440 from West End Avenue.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a closure on both ramps on West End Avenue to I-440 EB at Exit 1.

Dickson County – I-40

ITS Installation.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-40 EB for connection of DMS to the cabinet (MM 161 – 162).

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (LM 19.06).

Humphreys County – I-40

Bridge repair.

11/5, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 EB for pavement marking operations (MM 140 – 142).

The interchange modifications on I-40 at SR-13, including grading, drainage, lighting, and paving.

11/2 – 11/5, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be intermittent nightly lane closures on the left lanes of I-40 at Exit 143 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping operations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.