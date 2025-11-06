68.4 F
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Welcomes Central Arkansas, North Alabama to Winfield Dunn Center

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Closes Home Schedule with Weekend Showdowns at Dunn Center. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team hosts Central Arkansas and North Alabama for its final weekend at home, Friday and Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Austin Peay (4-20, 2-10 ASUN) most recently suffered consecutive 1-3 losses at both Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky. Friday’s match against Central Arkansas will be Stacheville’s Salute to Service, and Saturday’s match against North Alabama will be Senior Day. 

Central Arkansas (12-10, 9-3 ASUN) is coming off a winning weekend, taking three wins in a row at North Alabama and against Jacksonville. The Sugar Bears’ most recent loss was a 3-0 match against Eastern Kentucky on October 26th. 

North Alabama (12-13, 6-6 ASUN) most recently lost to Central Arkansas, 1-3, and North Florida, 2-3. The Lions’ most recent victory was a 3-1 win against Bellarmine, October 26th. 

Match Points

  • Friday is the 8th meeting between the Governors and the Sugar Bears, with the Sugar Bears leading the series, 5-2
  • The last meeting was a 3-0 Central Arkansas win on September 28th in Conway.
  • Saturday will be the 11th meeting of the Govs and the Lions, with the Lions leading the series, 8-3
  • The last matchup was a 3-0 North Alabama win on September 26th in Florence. 
  • Reagan Anderson is fourth in the conference with 363 digs and sixth with 3.95 digs per set.
  • Dayan Malavé leads the APSU Govs with 77.0 blocks.
  • Taly Cloyd is first on the team with 266 kills.
  • Sarah Butler paces the Governors with 366 assists. 

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

