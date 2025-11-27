Clarksville Obituary: Rodney Ted Varner

Clarksville, TN – SFC (Ret.) Rodney (Ted) Varner, age 82, of Clarksville, TN passed on Monday, November 24th, 2025 at Tennova Medical Center.

Ted was born on July 1st, 1943 in Johnstown, PA to the late Forest R. Varner and Amelia S. Lipinski. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Varner.

Ted is survived by his wife, Doris A. Wenk Varner; daughters, Christy Lynn (Andrew) Crumrine and Samantha R.M. Varner; sister, Myra Sinoply; grandsons, Parker S. Varner and Theo R. Crumrine.

Ted honorably retired from the U.S. ARMY as an E7 after serving in multiple campaigns He is the recipient of a German Armed Forces Badge for marksmanship, (Schutzenschnur) in Bronze and Kuwait Liberation Medal. His commitment to his family and country was evident in all he did.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488.