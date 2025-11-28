Roxy Regional Theatre Brings Back $5 Sunday Cinema when Planters Bank Presents… “White Christmas”

Clarksville, TN – $5 MOVIES are back at the Roxy this Thanksgiving weekend! Kicking off our holiday movie lineup, Planters Bank Presents… Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at 6:00pm.

In this joyous showbiz story, soundtracked by the timeless music and lyrics of Irving Berlin, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye), two WWII vets-turned-entertainers, scheme to help a retired general with his strapped New England inn by putting on a big musical show with the help of their army buddies and two aspiring singers, the sister act of Betty and Judy Haynes (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen).

Rating: PG / Running time: 120 minutes / Release year: 1954 / Director: Michael Curtiz / Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, Rosemary Clooney, Dean Jagger / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our other upcoming holiday movies, including such favorites as Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday and The Polar Express. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

