Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Standout Jim’Miyah Branton Earns ASUN Freshman Weekly Award

Jacksonville, FL – Jim’Miyah Branton of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team was selected as the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Branton had 14 points in the Governors’ win at Chattanooga on Thursday, going five-for-seven from the field and a perfect four-for-four from the charity stripe.

The Miami, Florida native had four rebounds against the Mocs, all defensive, and dished out three assists. Branton had two blocks and one steal in the win.

The freshman averages 12.0 points per game, with her career-high of 20 in the Governor’s win over Sewanee. She has seen double-figure scoring in three out of four games this season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

Branton and the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team are back in action with a November 29th 2:00pm game at Kansas City.