NASA Mars Spacecraft Capture Rare Images of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

Pasadena, CA – At the start of October, three of NASA’s Mars spacecraft had front row seats to view 3I/ATLAS, only the third interstellar object so far discovered in our solar system. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) snapped a close-up of the comet, while the MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) orbiter captured ultraviolet images and the Perseverance rover caught a faint glimpse as well.

Imagery from MRO will allow scientists to better estimate the comet’s size, and MAVEN’s images are unique among all observations this year in determining the chemical makeup of the comet and how much water vapor is released as the Sun warms the comet. These details will help scientists better understand the past, present, and future of this object.

HiRISE

The comet will be at its closest approach to Earth on Friday, December 19th. On October 2nd, MRO observed 3I/ATLAS from 19 million miles (30 million kilometers) away, with one of the closest views that any NASA spacecraft or Earth-based telescopes are expected to get.