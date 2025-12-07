Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 7th – 11th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As winter weather continues to settle into the region, Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a mix of clouds, chilly temperatures, and light rain chances over the next several days.

Patchy fog and shifting winds will also play a role in this week’s forecast, so residents should plan for cooler mornings and changing skies throughout the days ahead.

Patchy fog early before 7:00am on Sunday, then mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a high near 48. Winds will shift from the south-southeast to the north-northwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see cloudy skies with a low around 33, and a slight 20% chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly sunny conditions return Monday with a cooler high near 41. North wind remains steady between 5 and 10 mph.

Patchy fog develops Monday night between 10:00pm and 3:00am. Otherwise partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 25. Winds calm before shifting south-southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Mostly sunny skies with a noticeable warm-up to near 50 on Tuesday. South-southwest winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 40. Winds continue from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

It will be partly sunny again, Wednesday, with a high near 54. West-southwest winds stay strong at 10 to 15 mph, with similar gusts near 25 mph.

Wednesday Night will have a 20% chance of showers after midnight under mostly cloudy skies. Low near 32 as winds shift from west to east around 5 mph.

There will be a 50% chance of showers through the day, Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies remain, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night, light rain chances decrease to 30% with a low around 26 under mostly cloudy conditions.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to fluctuate with periodic rain and gusty conditions. Be sure to keep jackets handy and stay weather-aware as winter weather patterns shape the week ahead.