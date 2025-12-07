39.3 F
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Sunday on Strawberry Draws Thousands to Monthly Clarksville Market Supporting Local Sellers

By Tony Centonze
Sunday on Strawberry. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Sunday on Strawberry is a local market that takes place on the first Sunday of every month. And it has a simple mantra – “Join us to support small in a big way.”

Ashley Sather of Strawberry Alley’s Pups, Plants & Goods put this monthly-recurring event together three years ago, and it continues to build and thrive.

“This has been a great year for us,” Sather said. “Our last one for 2025 will be the first Sunday of November. We will have between 25 and 30 vendors on any given Sunday. We have vintage sellers, bakers, makers, fresh produce, a little bit of everything.”

One of the highlights of the September market was the addition of Healthy Yards, which was giving away native pollinator plants.

“Most of those are perennials, so they’ll come back every year,” Sather said. “We have a good turnout today. I would say we get as many as 1,000 – 1,500 people each month. The first two this Spring were a little cool and rainy, but people still showed up. This is our third year, and it has been our most consistent. We’ve been very lucky with the weather.”

