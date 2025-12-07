Clarksville Obituary: Misty Dawn Willis

Clarksville, TN – Misty Dawn Willis was born on October 17th, 1984, in Provo, Utah, to Marlene Bancroft Kelly. She passed away peacefully in her home on December 2nd, 2025.
Misty grew up in Duchesne, Utah, and was befriended by everyone she met. In high school she was an athlete, playing basketball and also cheerleading. She always got excellent grades in school, and even graduated early.
After high school, she was married to her first husband and had two beautiful boys, Colton (22) and Korbin (18). They were later divorced.
In 2013 Misty met and fell in love with her sweetheart, Kent. She and her boys left Duchesne for Tennessee to be at their new home with Kent. Misty and Kent were married on September 21st, 2013, and have been in love for 12 years. They have 5 grandbabies that Misty absolutely adored, and they adored her.
Misty worked in banking her entire career and was passionate about her job. She was loved by all her coworkers and customers.
Misty leaves behind her husband, Kent; son, Colton (Naomi); son, Korbin; stepson, Peyton (Calli); stepdaughter, Courtney (Cody); father, Tony (Andrea); stepfather, Jerry; sisters, Kaylynn (Marvin), Tiffany (Wayne), Afton; stepsisters, Misty, Kasia; brothers, Travis (Megan), Justin (Jenn), Chase (Becky), CJ; stepbrothers, Jeremy, Cory, Jason, Clint, Jesse; Kent’s brother, Chris and his parents, Brenda and Michael Coleman.
Misty also leaves behind her world – her granddaughters, Haven, and Oaklee; grandsons, Hudson, Benton, Caden, and Layton, and many nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Misty is preceded in death by her mother, Marlene Kelly, her grandfather, Bob Bancroft, grandmother, Karine Bancroft, Uncle Bobby Bancroft, Aunts Betty Jones, Teresa Barnhart, and Callie Rasmussen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, December 11th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.
A additional Celebration of Life will be held in Misty’s honor in June, 2026, where her family and friends are invited to say goodbye. Misty’s ashes will be spread by her immediate family at that time, in Rock Creek, so she can be with her mama. More information will become available at that time.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
