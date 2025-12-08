Clarksville Obituary: David Alan Smitley

Clarksville, TN – David Alan Smitley, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed from this world on December 4th, 2025, at the age of 71. Born on June 13th, 1954, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, David’s journey through life was marked by his unyielding spirit, vibrant interests, and the love he so deeply shared with his family and community.

For 45 years, he was lovingly joined in matrimony to Felicia Jezierski Smitley, who stood by him through the peaks and valleys of life. His legacy continues through his devoted children, son Alan Smitley and daughter Sarah Smitley, and the joy he found in his grandchildren, Gisele Robinson, J.J. Robinson, Allie Smitley, and Sydnie Smitley. His family was the cornerstone of his existence, and he approached every moment spent with them as a treasured gift.

David was a man of diverse passions; he found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. An ardent fan of sports, he passionately supported the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers, and was particularly vocal about his admiration for the Denver Nuggets, and was “The Jokers” biggest fan.

His love for gardening provided him solace and satisfaction, while his culinary prowess, especially his renowned stuffed cabbage, became a staple in family gatherings. He cherished warm weather and leisure at the beach, always finding time to savor life’s little luxuries, such as scratch-off tickets and his favorite westerns, with “Gunsmoke” reigning supreme.

David is survived by his beloved wife Felicia, his children Alan and Sarah, and his adored grandchildren. He is also remembered fondly by his brothers, Ray E. Smitley (Kathy) and Gary Lee Smitley (Patty), his sisters Barbara Creese and Robin Huffine (Robert), all of Uniontown, PA.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ray Smitley and Norma Trump Smitley, who nurtured his character, and his beloved dogs Charlie Brown and Molly, whose companionship brought joy to his life.

A memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of David Alan Smitley will be held on December 13th, 2025, at Bethel Community Church in Clarksville, TN. Friends and family are invited to gather at 3:00pm as they honor a remarkable man whose impact will eternally resonate within the hearts of those who loved him.