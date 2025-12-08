Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 8th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 8th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jazzie is a female mixed breed puppy. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Rascal is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Hopper is a young male Treeing Walker Coonhound. He is vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He will be a wonderful outdoor adventure buddy!

Rosa is an adorable female mixed breed puppy! She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come play with her in the yard and see what a delight she is. Check breed restrictions if on Post or renting PLEASE!

Brixton Bo is a handsome senior American Bulldog. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Sweet boy looking to find his forever family.

Omar is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day. Come see him in the cat room.

Magnum is a Domestic shorthair/Black and white male kitten. He is vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville), contact them at 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

*Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Tess is an adorable 8 month old female little bob tailed beauty. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. She starts out a little shy but once you earn her trust she just blossoms! She feels most comfortable with a friendly cat companion to help her adjust.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Harry is a sweet adult male cat. Fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and he is FIV+ (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus). He is a very sweet loving boy and he does need to be the only cat in the home. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their FB page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bilbo is a 2 year old male mixed breed. He is neutered, fully vetted and on flea and HW prevention. Does great in his kennel too. Bilbo is currently being treated for Lyme disease and is doing great. He is good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if there are children and other pets in the home. He has a great temperament but hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children so that’s why a meet and greet is important.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hunter is a 2 year old male Shepherd mix. Fully vetted, neutered and is kennel trained and working on his house manners. He walks nicely on his leash and does well with dogs and children but a meet and greet is still required if other pets are in the home. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Grady is a handsome 5 and a half year old male Boxer. Fully vetted, neutered and house/crate trained. Grady does crate up but doesn’t really need it as he is well behaved. He is quite athletic and always up for outdoor adventures. He is good with children and other dogs.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Catherine SKS is a 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, not yet spayed and litter trained. She is on all preventatives and has been dewormed. She is a gentle, affectionate soul who does fine with respectful children, other cats and cat savvy dogs. This sweet girl is looking for a soft lap to land in and a warm loving home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Chillee is an approximately 1 year old female mixed breed. Fully vetted, crate trained/house trained and spayed. She does well with cats, other dogs and children. She would love a home where she can go on walks and have a place to curl up and snuggle.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/chillee or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Freya Renee is an adult (3+ years) female Black Lab/Great Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and gets along with other dogs but needs a no cat home. She is funny and affectionate. She will do best in a home where she is the only pet and gets all the attention.

She has a lot of love to give to some lucky family. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Contact Michelle for a meet and greet today! Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. *For those of you who check here each week, yes that is the same “Storm”. He is still patiently waiting for his forever people to come find him and take him to his forever home.*

He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this boy and we have no idea why he is lingering around.

Some things could be at play, including he is a young Lab/mix and it takes a family with lots of patience and time to commit to training him. But it will be well worth your time helping him learn and grow. Second might be that ridiculous Black Dog superstition thing that often plagues black coated dogs regardless of sex or breed.

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Please do not buy into any of that! Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/ docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Tucker is an 11 month old Pointer (or possible Pointer mix). He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is fine with children and does well with polite, easy going dogs who might be able to tolerate some young dog energy. NO cats please.

He is still learning that a leash is OK and walking with it is fun. He loves his jammies and snuggling with you. He is a bit terrified of traffic and loud noises seeing as he was found literally skin and bones just dumped in the middle of the road. All these things can be worked on and reconditioned with lots of time, patience and love. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!