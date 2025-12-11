Clarksville Obituary: Jeffery Levelle Toliver Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Jeffery Levelle Toliver Sr. was born in Springfield, Tennessee to Ms. Corine Toliver and Mr. Jack Lacey (who preceded him death). On October 26th, 1967

Jeffery accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Cunningham, TN.

He attended Clarksville Montgomery Public Systems and was a 1987 graduate of Clarksville High School.

“Bo” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, worked at AO Smith and also a dedicated worker with the Salvation Army where he did plenty of services for people in need. Jeffery enjoyed drawing, and being a help to everyone he met.

Jeffery is preceded in death by his father -Jack Lacey, brother- Charles Lacey, sister- Mary Brown.

Jeffery leaves to cherish his memory: Mother- Corrine (Miker) Toliver, Son- Jeffery L. Toliver Jr., Sisters- Ester (Kenny) Corbett, Jessica Toliver, Charlene (Mark) Wilson, Jennifer (Courtney) Toliver, and Angelia (Cecil) Henry Brother- Kristen Toliver Sr., Larry (Glamour) Lacey, Herman Lacey A host of Nieces, Nephews, Great and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews