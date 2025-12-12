Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Ridge Runner Court Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Ridge Runner Court between 1728 and 1792 Little Grove Lane for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Ridge Runner Court is passable; however, motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Saturday, December 13th.