Tennessee Vols Reveal 2026 Football Schedule Dates with Five SEC Home Games

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team will host five Southeastern Conference games — Texas, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, and LSU — as the 2026 football schedule dates were unveiled Thursday night on SEC Network.

The SEC announced in August it would play a nine-game conference schedule starting with the 2026 season. In the new format, each SEC school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent home and away over four years.

Tennessee will play five games against opponents who finished in the final Top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Volunteers’ first three games are non-conference contests beginning with the season opener against Furman on September 5th followed by a September 12th date at Georgia Tech. Tennessee will play at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time since October 25th, 1986.

The Vols then return to Knoxville for an outstanding three-game home stretch. After hosting Kennesaw State on September 19th, Tennessee battles Texas in its SEC opener on September 26th, followed by an October 3rd tilt against Auburn in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols and Longhorns will meet in the regular season for the first time ever. All three previous meetings occurred in Cotton Bowls – 1951, 1953 and 1969. Auburn comes to Knoxville for the first time since November 9th, 2013.

For the third time in seven years, Tennessee travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas on October 10th. The annual Third Saturday in October tradition continues on October 17th when Alabama visits Neyland Stadium. It will be the first time Alabama and Auburn play in Knoxville in the same season since 2004.

The October slate concludes at South Carolina on October 24th prior to a Halloween open date.

The Vols host Kentucky on November 7th and then make the trek to Bryan-College Station to take on Texas A&M on November 14th. It will be just the second meeting between the two in Kyle Field and first since 2016.

Tennessee welcomes LSU for Senior Day on November 21st in what will be just the second matchup between the two in Neyland Stadium in the past decade. The last time the two played each other in Knoxville was November 18th, 2017.

The Vols close the regular season with Vanderbilt for the 67th time. The two meet in Nashville on November 28th.

Fans can renew their 2026 season tickets at AllVols.com. Fans interested in joining the 2026 season ticket waiting list can fill out the season ticket interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.

The Volunteers carry a streak of 27 consecutive home sellouts into the 2026 campaign. In 2025, Tennessee drew a combined 713,405 fans in Neyland Stadium for the second straight year, which ranked fourth in the FBS and second in the SEC. UT’s average attendance of 101,915 was sixth in the nation and third in the conference.

2026 Tennessee Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Location

Sept. 5, FURMAN, KNOXVILLE

Sept. 12, at Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 19, KENNESAW STATE, KNOXVILLE

Sept. 26, TEXAS*, KNOXVILLE

Oct. 3, AUBURN*, KNOXVILLE

Oct. 10, at Arkansas*, Fayetteville, Ark.

Oct. 17, ALABAMA*, KNOXVILLE

Oct. 24, at South Carolina*, Columbia, S.C.

Nov. 7, KENTUCKY*, LEXINGTON

Nov. 14, at Texas A&M*, Bryan-College Station

Nov. 21, LSU*, KNOXVILLE

Nov. 28, at Vanderbilt*, Nashville, Tenn.

* – denotes SEC game

Oct. 31 – open date