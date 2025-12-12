Clarksville Obituary: Sonny DeWayne Arrington

Clarksville, TN – In loving Memory of Sonny DeWayne Arrington.

Sonny DeWayne Arrington, age 43, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 6th, 2025. Born on July 13th, 1982, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Georgia Ann Allen, who now resides in Clarksville, Tennessee. Sonny is survived by his loving devoted wife Candace Arrington: and a beautiful, wonderful family. Sonny has seven beautiful children whom he loved and was a great father to.

Sonny graduated from Murray State University with a degree in Business Administration. He was a loyal worker for Wyatt Johnson for 4 years. He was well-known for his kindness, sense of humor, and unwavering love and support for all who knew him. Sonny was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

A devout Alabama fan. Loved his dogs and fishing with his friend Al and Jamel. And ready to pop one on Gedone’s head from time to time. Excited every time he got to see his cousins Cory, Neicy, Stacy and the rest of the crew. Like his cousin Neicy, he loved to grill. He worked hard and lived to come home from work and be with his family, to spend time with his children and loving wife.

Sonny was preceded in death by His Grandparents’, Willie Jasper and Margaret Allen, John Arrington Sr, and Irene Arrington. Uncles and Aunts: Special to him was Aunt Angie, E. Jean, Gwen, Vanessa, and Alestine. Uncle Wayne, Willie T, Uncle Carl (Blue) who died beside him, Tank and Chico. April, Toya, Flip, J’Oree and other Family members young and old too numerous to name, he loved them all and was beloved by all of them. Sonny was truly loved by everyone. Sonny believed in the resurrection and was confident that they are all in God’s memory. And will rise again.

Sonny is survived by his loving devoted wife Candace Arrington. Everyone who knew Sonny, Candace was not far behind him, if she wasn’t Sonny would say “here comes Bae”. Sonny was always laughing at the silly things Candace would say and do and just allow her to be herself. You could come to Sonny and Candace’s home and be welcomed with open arms, a plate of food, good music, and a great time.

Sonny was a wonderful father, who no matter what took care of his children and his wife. Children: Jalani, Jayla, King Jayceon, Lelani, Mateo, Malakai, and Juju. and a multitude of other children who were very special to him and had the pleasure of calling him Pops. Brothers: Michael (Kim) Allen, Yohannez (Lil Man) Allen. Sister: Rorri(Derek) Dawson. Uncle: Tyrone Allen. And a host of cousins who are as close as brothers and sisters. He leaves to mourn a family of loving in-laws, who embraced him and loved him as their own Jaunitta (Carlos) Herrera, and a sister-in-law Neveah Herrera, Victoria (Jordan) Wallace, and brother in law- Carlitos Herrera. Grandparents in-law Sandra (John) Ring and George Herrera.

A Celebration of Sonny’s life will be held 5:00pm Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at McReynolds -Nave and Larson Funeral Home 1209 Madison Street. Visitation from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Saturday, December 13th, 2025. Family and friends are invited to attend at 3:00pm for video showing and share memories. Before the service. Video will be shown again after service.

Sonny will be deeply missed, but his love, his smile and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Condolences may be online at navefuneralhomes.com