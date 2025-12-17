Montgomery County Welcomes 2026 with New Year’s Eve Event at Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County will host its third New Year’s Eve Party at the Downtown Commons, at 215 Legion Street, on December 31st, 2025, beginning at 9:00pm. Guests will enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks, and a balloon drop to celebrate the start of 2026!

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the third year of this event with the community,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wesley Golden. “The entire Downtown Commons turf will be covered with heated tents, and we’re bringing back a live 10-piece band, local food trucks, drone shows, and a photo booth. After welcoming over 3,000 guests last year, we can’t wait to ring in the New Year with everyone again.”

Austin Peay State University proudly serves as the presenting sponsor of the evening, ensuring a night to remember! Austin Peay will bring the party to life with two drone shows designed by Austin Peay Animation students, then ending the event with a balloon drop in Austin Peay’s signature colors: red, white, and black.

Austin Peay will also offer free parking on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, with the exception of Lots 22, 23, 77, and 28, which will be reserved for event preparations. Please visit apsu.edu/parking for more information.

We encourage visitors to start their evening by dining at one of our downtown Clarksville restaurants, and beginning at 9:00pm, guests can explore a variety of food options on-site at the Downtown Commons. Enjoy delicious offerings from food trucks like Kadi’s Tacos, Blondie & Brownie, Fryz Wit Dat, Smash’n Beef Co, E’s Squeeze Lemonade, and Happy Buns Hot Dogs. Thanks to our bar sponsor, TriStar Beverage, refreshments will be available at three digital cash bars throughout the night.

The Montgomery County New Year’s Eve Party promises an unforgettable celebration as the community rings in 2026 together at the Downtown Commons. With live entertainment by Music City Sound, delicious food, and a free photo booth, the stage is set for this event to build on the success of the past year’s festivities. Whether you are a local or visiting for the holiday, don’t miss this night of fun, connection, and excitement under the stars as we welcome the New Year in style!