Clarksville Obituary: Colton Jay Bradford

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for Colton Jay Bradford, 37, of Cunningham, TN will be Friday, December 19th, 2025 at Colton’s shop, 1225 Dawson Lane, Cunningham, TN 37052, from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
Colton was born on June 7th, 1988 in Clarksville, TN to Donnie Bradford and Teresa Bradford Suiter. He passed away December 13th, 2025. Colton was a man who truly lived to work. He was happiest in the shop, where he spent countless hours working with his hands and sharing time with friends.
Above all else, Colton adored his daughter. She was the center of his world, and his love for her was evident.
Colton is preceded in death by his brother, Dalton Bradford, grandmother, Mary Frances Harrison, grandfather, Donald Bradford, uncle Steve Harrison, paternal grandmother, Rebecca Stone. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kyilynn “Kyi” Bradford, mother, Teresa Bradford Suiter, step-dad, Troy Suiter; father, Donnie (Terri) Bradford; siblings: Wesley (Shea) Bradford, Chase Bradford, and Ashleigh (Billy) Williams, aunts, Pam Mayfield Sinks and Janet Harrison, uncle, Lynn (Pam) Harrison, nieces, Keeley Bradford, Ainsley Bradford, and many others, nephews, Weston Bradford and many others, his valued employee and friend, James Hufstetler, and many other close friends, to many to name.
Please visit Colton's online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
