The Ghoul Haus Offers Inclusive Shopping, Art Displays, and Live Music in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville, TN – Sure, this place looks spooky. And check out that name! Just what kind of shop are we walking into??

It’s a place where art, shopping, friendships, music, and laughs come together in one space, one safe space. The owners of The Ghoul Haus, Blossom Robertson and Matty Parson actually came together through art in Clarksville. Matty had an artsy boutique called The Velvet Ghost, and Blossom came in and did painting classes there. Eventually, they decided to join forces, and together with their spouses, they put the Ghoul Haus into motion.

These two are so full of ideas! But the biggest idea is bringing people together with projects and a gallery that costs artists nothing to display their works. They only charge a small commission on sales. There is cool stuff in here! Great t-shirts, candles, greeting cards, stickers and posters!

So many of their friends and patrons are musicians, it was natural to have music in the shop. During gallery shows and at Saturday’s “Night Market”, live music is essential. They also had an all-metal band showcase during one of these Saturday nights this fall and collected toys and money on behalf of Toys for Tots.

Their gallery, located in the back of the shop, is called BAAT: Bringing Alternative Art Together. The gallery features artists from the community. The art isn’t just painting either, it’s short films, pottery, photography, and anything you can make and call art.

Their partners are involved in the shop as well. Dustin Parson and Dahlia Robertson can be found in the store as part of this incredible, loving energy. And this isn’t just a shop, boutique, gallery, and part-time music venue, it’s a place to hang out. If you wander in, you aren’t just welcome, you’re not “tolerated”.

“When you come here, no matter what your reason for coming in, you’re one of us!” Matty and Blossom are sincere in this mantra. “We want you here!” It’s an infectious feeling too. Any time we’ve been in The Ghoul Haus to shop, rock or interview them, we have to pull ourselves away. They are THAT cool!

They aren’t new to the art community of our city, having been part of Artwalk downtown and building sets at the Roxy, but The Ghoul Haus has only been open since April. I asked what experience or advice they would share for people going into business. “Don’t expect to get paid right away! And you have to care and have a passion for the thing you do or there’s no reason to do it. Money can’t be the reason.”

What do they love so much about art? “Art is creating whatever you want. We don’t tell anyone ‘you can’t’, we encourage artists to be political, be sexy, be alternative… art shouldn’t feel like everything is the same!”

I’ve mentioned “safe space” a few times, and just what does that mean? When you step in here, you can be yourself, without judgment. Love and support are some of their biggest goals. Inclusion is so important to them also, most of the clothing is unisex and comes in all sizes so no one is left out.

Art is freedom. The people who brought The Ghoul Haus to life promise a welcome setting and so much fun. The Ghoul Haus is located at 2106 Trenton Road Suite D, in Clarksville, TN.

James Cargill – villemagazine@gmail.com