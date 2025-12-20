Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Takes on Kansas City, Sunday

Austin Peay (5-5) at Kansas City (2-11)

Sunday, December 21st, 2025 | 5:00pm

Kansas City, MO | Swinney Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to the Heart of America for a Sunday 5:00pm contest against Kansas City at the Swinney Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Last time out, Austin Peay (5-5) earned a 76-75 victory against ETSU, Dec. 12, at F&M Bank Arena. Zyree Collins led all scorers with 25 points, in addition to nine assists, six rebounds, three steals, and sank the game-winning free throws with under 90 seconds to play.

Collins’ career night led to him being tabbed the Atlantic Sun Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week, just the second freshman in program history to sweep the ASUN’s weekly honors.

Through the opening 10 games of the season, Collins is second on APSU and among ASUN freshmen with 13.6 points per game. His 25-point outing was the second-highest-scoring game by a freshman in the league this season and the third-highest by a Gov.

The Governors’ top-two scoring performances both belong to Collin Parker, who paces the team with 15.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6% from the floor, 41.3% from three, and 82.1% from the charity stripe throughout the nonconference slate. A two-time NAIA All-American at Columbia before arriving in Clarksville over the offseason, Parker has scored in double figures six times this season and 117 throughout his career. His 30 points against NIU (November 25th) and 29 points at Kent State (December 3rd) both are the highest-scoring performances by a Gov this season.

Rashaud Marshall is coming off the first double-double by a Gov this season with 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Buccaneers. Marshall has started each of the last seven games for APSU and paces the team in field-goal percentage (57.0%), rebounds (63), offensive rebounds (31), and blocks (10). The Blytheville, Arkansas native is averaging 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game over the Govs’ last three outings.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between APSU and Kansas City (2-11). The Roos are coming off back-to-back road losses in the Sooner State, with an 89-67 loss at Oklahoma and a 91-79 defeat against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on the Summit League Network with Neil Harwell and Michael Watson on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University’s 11th of 12 nonconference games takes it to the Show Me State for a Sunday afternoon contest against Kansas City.

The game is the first meeting between the two.

Austin Peay State University last traveled to Missouri during the 2021-22 Ohio Valley Conference season where it dropped a 98-79 decision to Southeast Missouri State. The APSU Govs’ last win in Missouri came against the Redhawks during the 2019-20 OVC campaign.

The Governors are led in scoring by Collin Parker (15.0), in rebounds (6.3) and blocks (1.0) by Rashaud Marshall, and in assists (4.5) and steals (2.0) by Zyree Collins.

Head coach Corey Gipson has utilized three starting lineups this season and, most recently, went with the lineup of Zyree Collins, Matt Enright, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall for the first time in the Govs’ most recent win against East Tennessee State (ETSU).

About the Kansas City Roos

Tate McCubbin has the longest active starting streak on the team with 28-consecutive starts.Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in scoring defense (69.2), scoring margin (+71), steals per game (10.6), turnover margin (+4.4), and turnovers forced per game (16.4). APSU’s steals and turnovers forced per game rank 15th and 16th in the nation, respectively.

After going 13-20 overall with a 4-12 mark in Summit League play last season, the Kansas City Roos entered the 2025 Summit League Men’s Basketball Championship as the No. 8 seed and defeated No. 9 Oral Roberts in the tournament’s opening round, 73-56, before falling to top-seeded Omaha, 70-61.

UMKC was picked to finish sixth in the 2025-26 Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll and had one player, Jayson Petty, named to a preseason all-conference selection.

Kansas City enters its 14th game of the season 2-11 overall, and 0-11 against Division I opponents. In those 11 losses, four have come on the road against Power Four opponents, including losses at Oklahoma and at Oklahoma State in its last two contests. The Roos have had the second-hardest nonconference schedule in the Summit League this season, and are just one of two teams in the conference to have played at least three games against three Quad 1 teams by NET rankings.

Jerome Palm leads the Summit League with 7.5 rebounds per game and 5.08 defensive rebounds per game, while his two double-doubles are second in the conference. The graduate forward has scored in double figures six times this season, and has hauled in 10 rebounds three times.

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

After a week-long break for Christmas, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes its nonconference season when it hosts Fisk in a December 28th 4:30pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game against the Bulldogs will also be APSU’s Holiday Hoops and Coaching For Literacy Game.