Tennessee State Parks Join National America 250 Celebration with First Day Hikes

Nashville, TN – Dozens of Tennessee State Parks will host First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day as part of a national celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

This state’s version of the celebration, Tennessee America 250, will feature events across the state all year, including the First Day Hikes that have been part of the parks’ Signature Hikes series for years. Participating parks are in all regions of the state. Tennessee America 250 is part of the national program America 250.

“We have always had great interest from visitors in the First Day Hikes, and this year it is a special opportunity to be part of Tennessee America 250,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “As always, the hikes are a great way to start a new year either as part of New Year’s resolutions or just plain enjoyment. We invite everyone to take part.”

Hikes are available for all ages and difficulties, ranging from strolls to strenuous treks. Hikers are encouraged to wear appropriate hiking boots, layered clothing, take bottles of water and snacks, and consider taking hiking sticks.

The parks invite visitors to extend their New Year’s celebration with overnight stays in the many campsites, cabins, or lodge rooms. View more details on Tennessee State Park stays.

Tennessee America 250 commemorates the nation’s semiquincentennial by highlighting unique Tennessee stories, objects, landmarks, and places that have defined the state.

The national America 250 program has a goal of engaging all 350 million Americans with this year’s celebration.

Visitors to Tennessee State Parks are reminded that admission to the parks is always free, and the parks are open 365 days a year.