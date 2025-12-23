Clarksville Obituary: Gerardo N. Perez Santacruz

Clarksville, TN – Se celebrará una misa fúnebre para Gerardo Nayar Perez Santacruz, de 18 años, de Clarksville, TN, el lunes 29 de diciembre del 2025 a la 1:00pm en la Iglesia Católica de la Inmaculada Concepción. La familia recibirá a los amigos en la iglesia desde las 12:00am hasta la hora del servicio.

Gerardo nació el 22 de junio del 2007 y falleció el 20 de diciembre del 2025. Gerardo era un hijo y hermano amable y cariñoso. Era trabajador, con metas claras y estaba emocionado por comenzar la universidad el próximo año. Gerardo también era artístico y encontraba felicidad en la música y el dibujo.

A Gerardo le sobreviven su madre y padre Laura Vélez y Abner Velez; y sus hermanos, Abner E. Velez y Aaron N. Velez.

Por favor, visite el libro de visitas en línea de Gerardo en www.sykesfuneralhome.com y comparta un recuerdo con la familia.

A funeral Mass will be held for Gerardo Nayar Perez Santacruz, 18, of Clarksville, Tennessee, on Monday, December 29th, 2025, at 1:00pm at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00pm until the time of service.

Gerardo was born on June 22nd, 2007, and passed away on December 20th, 2025. He was a kind and loving son and brother. He was hardworking, had clear goals, and was excited to begin college next year. Gerardo was also artistic and found happiness in music and drawing.

Gerardo is survived by his mother and father, Laura Vélez and Abner Vélez; and his brothers, Abner E. Vélez and Aaron N. Vélez.

Please visit Gerardo’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

