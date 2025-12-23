Clarksville Obituary: W. T. Gold

Clarksville, TN – W. T. Gold, age 72, passed away on December 17th, 2025. Born on June 12th, 1953, he was known for his devotion to family, his strong faith, and his service to others. His life touched many, and his legacy will be cherished by all who knew him.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, from 9:30am to 10:30am at First Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00am at the church. Interment will take place later at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky from 1:00pm until 1:15pm.

