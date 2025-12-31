Clarksville Obituary: Cassidy Cheyenne Davis

Clarksville, TN – Cassidy Cheyenne Davis, age 29, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 24th, 2025.

Services are to be announced.

Cassidy entered this life alongside her twin sister on March 13, 1996 in Nashville, TN to Colby and Marisa Ebersole. Growing up, Cassidy embraced her tom boy side, finding joy in activities that kept her active and engaged. She had a passion for running and was a part of the track team during her high school years.

Her love for karaoke was another defining trait; she enjoyed singing and bringing smiles to those around her. A devoted fan of Lilo & Stitch, Cassidy found delight in the characters and stories that reminded her of the importance of friendship and family. She cherished spending time with her friends, creating bonds that she held dear throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Lou Parker.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Arianna, Dayton, and Zycari; twin sister, Chasity (Zach). She also leaves behind her other siblings, Chelsea (Brandon), Shelby (Glenndon), Khris (Jenna), and David (Kayla); former partner, Ed Townes; paternal grandparents, Carol and Steve Ebersole, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

