APSU Men’s Basketball’s Rashaud Marshall Named Atlantic Sun Newcomer of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – After a career scoring night in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team’s 51-point victory against Fisk Sunday afternoon, junior forward Rashaud Marshall was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week for the first time this season, the league announced Monday.

Marshall led Austin Peay State University with a career-high 24 points in a 110-59 win over the Bulldogs – tied for the highest-scoring game in the league this week. The Blytheville, Arkansas native added six rebounds, four offensive boards, two blocks, and both a steal and an assist in just 22 minutes of action in the victory.

His pair of blocks was tied for a season high, while his four rebounds on the offensive end marked his fourth-straight game with at least as many. He also went 9-for-15 from the floor, while also making all six of his free throw attempts – his second-straight game going perfect from the stripe.

Marshall has appeared in all 11 games for the Governors this season, while starting each of the last eight in the post. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, he is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, including 20.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over Austin Peay State University’s last four contests.

Through the nonconference season, Marshall is second in the ASUN in offensive rebounds per game (3.2), third in total rebounds per game (6.3), blocks (12), and blocks per game (1.1). His 57.4 field-goal percentage also would rank third in the league if he qualified.

With his weekly honor, Marshall becomes the eighth individual in program history to earn ASUN Newcomer of the Week honors, with it being the 14th time a Governor has received the weekly award since APSU joined the league prior to the 2022-23 season. He is the first since Zyree Collins, December 15th.

Marshall and the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team kicks off ASUN season on New Year’s Day with a Thursday 7:00pm game against North Florida on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

