Clarksville Obituary: Steve Owens

Clarksville, TN – A memorial service for Steve Owens, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, January 12, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the time of service.

Steve was born on April 25th, 1938 and claimed his place with the God he served on Monday. January 5th, 2026. Steve served bravely and proudly in the U.S. Army as an aviator during the Vietnam War. He suffered much protecting us all. He remained in Clarksville where he owned and operated Steve’s Welding Shop. He also worked for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Steve loved his God, this country, and all of his family. He will be lovingly missed and peacefully remembered.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Reese Owens and Lucille Pitts Owens; two sisters, Harriet and Sandra; and Carolyn Gay. Steve is survived by his wife, Jane; children: Peggy (Jody), Steven (Carla), Jai and Samantha-Doodle; grandchildren: Nenna, Mandy, Millie and John Ross; two great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters of South Carolina; and many nieces.

He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.

Please visit Steve’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.