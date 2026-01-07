Clarksville Obituary: Steve Owens

Clarksville, TN – A memorial service for Steve Owens, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, January 12, 2026 at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the time of service.
Steve was born on April 25th, 1938 and claimed his place with the God he served on Monday. January 5th, 2026. Steve served bravely and proudly in the U.S. Army as an aviator during the Vietnam War. He suffered much protecting us all. He remained in Clarksville where he owned and operated Steve’s Welding Shop. He also worked for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Steve loved his God, this country, and all of his family. He will be lovingly missed and peacefully remembered.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Reese Owens and Lucille Pitts Owens; two sisters, Harriet and Sandra; and Carolyn Gay. Steve is survived by his wife, Jane; children: Peggy (Jody), Steven (Carla), Jai and Samantha-Doodle; grandchildren: Nenna, Mandy, Millie and John Ross; two great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters of South Carolina; and many nieces.
He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.
Please visit Steve’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com