Clarksville Obituary: Anne Louise Blackwell Plymale

Clarksville, TN – Anne Louise Blackwell Plymale, age 98 of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, January 8th, 2026 at home with her family by her side.

Anne was born August 24th, 1927 in Bessemer, AL the daughter of the late Buice and Virgie Suiter Blackwell. She was a member of Forest Street United Methodist Church and was a clerk for many years at Hilldale Drugstore before becoming a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cleveland “Bill” Plymale in 2017; one son, Irvin Maurice “Rocky” Appleton, two daughters, Glenda Appleton Clardy and Tandy Appleton Black; one granddaughter, Billie Jane Black; one great great grandson, Xavion Bell and one brother, Cecil Blackwell.

Survivors include seven grandchildren, Sheryl Anne Black, Glendon Monroe (Amie) Black, Ricki (Mark) Holleman, John Wayne (Tracy) Clardy, Caroline (Mike) Bond, Joshua (Ash) Appleton, and Jessi (Sara) Appleton; 15 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren and a son in law, Wayne Clardy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm, Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 6:00pm Monday, January 12th, 2026, and on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Shriners Hospital 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, Kentucky 40508, United States.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, (931) 645-6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com