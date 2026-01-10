Clarksville’s Largest Oktoberfest Draws Thousands to Beachaven and Star Spangled Brewery

Clarksville, TN – The Oktoberfest partnership between Beachaven Winery and Star Spangled Brewery has become a great addition to Clarksville’s Fall celebration event schedule, with thousands coming out to celebrate the traditional folk and beer festival in true Bavarian style.

“Star Spangled Brewery has been doing this for nine years, and they have been holding it here for the past four years,” Beachaven’s Abby Scurlock said. “They are selling beer. We’ve got the wine. There are food trucks. There is a pretzel truck, hot dog,s and schnitzel. We also have a BBQ truck, hamburgers, and ice cream. And lots of fun things, contests, games and entertainment.”

There was music on the main stage and additional live music in the bottling room. Over the course of the weekend, there were also vendors and crafts. A large tent was added, so some of the seating was covered.

“This is Clarksville’s largest Oktoberfest,” Star Spangled Brewery’s Josh Romaker said. “Next year will be our 10th so we want to blow it out. It keeps getting bigger. We love being at Beachaven. The weather is perfect and we’ll pack this place out tonight. Turnout has been great. We should go through about 20 ½ barrels of beer. We’re pouring Schwarzbier, Marzen, Helles, and a Fest bier.”

