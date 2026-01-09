Clarksville Obituary: Hailey Lynn Hunt

Clarksville, TN – Hailey Lynn Hunt, age 27, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 4th, 2025.
No services are planned at this time.
Hailey entered this life on May 8th, 1998, in Clarksville, TN to Harold Hunt and Jennifer Williams. She was a devoted assistant manager of Dollar Tree. Hailey loved tattoos, was an amateur tattoo artist and considered her body a scrapbook of memories. She enjoyed scary movies, and characters like Ghost Face, Stitch, and Olaf. Hailey had the kindest heart. She would do anything to help anyone.
She was the most precious gift her family had ever been given. She was always happy and smiling, no matter what battles she was facing. She was extremely independent, even when she didn’t need to be. Hailey has always been her cousin’s keeper and loved them dearly. She was her daddy’s baby, her mother’s best friend, and her uncle Bert’s TV buddy. She absolutely hated it when her aunt referred to her as Harry Lint.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bonnie Williams, Michael Williams, and James Roberts; paternal grandparents, Henry Thomas Hunt, and Eleonore Williams; aunt, Vanessa Breeding, and cousins; Tyler Roberts, Matthias Eller.
Survivors include her parents, Jennifer Williams and Harold Tyrone Hunt; aunts, Felicia Hunt, Jessica Brueckmann; uncle, Robert Neal; grandfather, Richard Williams; cousins, Roger, Bonnie, Taylor, Brooklyn, Chase, Angel, Marshyll, Synthia, Alex, and Kenton.She is also survived by two maternal aunts and two maternal uncles.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
