Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Spring 2026 Registration for School of the Arts

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the Spring 2026 semester of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts!

The Spring 2026 session runs January 17th through May 9th. The program is divided into two age groups, where students learn various acting, singing and dance techniques, culminating in a showcase the week of May 11th (date and time to be determined).

Beginner/Intermediate Level classes for ages 8 to 12 meet on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am. Intermediate/Advanced Level classes for ages 13 to 18 meet on Saturdays from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Please note: Class will not meet March 21st. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, January 16th, and space is limited.

For additional information, please visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts or email us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Tuition is $75.00/month. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but within two business days you will receive an email with additional registration information and payment instructions.

Please note: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center is slated to begin in 2026, the School of the Arts will meet at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary location down the street at 114 Public Square.

REGISTER for the Beginner/Intermediate Level (ages 8 to 12)

REGISTER for the Intermediate/Advanced Level (ages 13 to 18)

