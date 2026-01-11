Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Horror Fest is a family-friendly festival for horror fans. You never know who or what you might see. Lanny Helton makes reproductions of horror movie houses, handcrafting them into light switch covers, refrigerator magnets, and more.

There are lots of artists, writers and vendors, and characters representing everything from the classics to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and Fallout. Nancy Collins has been writing professionally since 1988, and unprofessionally since the 70’s. Her novel “Sunglasses After Dark” came out in 1989 and won the Bram Stoker Award for its “groundbreaking contributions to the urban fantasy genre” and the Icarus Award from the British Fantasy Society.

She was the first woman to write for the Swamp Thing series, 1991 – 1993, and has written more than two dozen novels, worked for Marvel, DC, and Dark Horse Comics. She does everything from Urban Fantasy to Southern Gothic and Weird Western.

Across from her table were a couple from Waverly who own and operate a horror film production company. It was an interesting show. Bryan Echols said, “Tennessee Horror Fest has been to Clarksville many times. This is our second Horror Fest. We’ve also done Comic Con, Anime Fest, and PokeKon Fest.”

