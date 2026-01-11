Clarksville Obituary: Teddy Joe Wallace

Clarksville, TN – Teddy Joe Wallace, age 76 of Erin, TN, passed away January 7th, 2026 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service and Masonic Services will be held 12:00pm Monday, January 12th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at noon.
Teddy Joe entered this life on March 19th, 1949 in Cumberland City, TN, son to the late Byron and Mable Wallace. Teddy Joe faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force, and later retired after a fruitful career from TVA as a Teamster.
He was a proud 55-year member of Chairty Masonic Lodge and loved building and collecting his classic cars. Teddy Joe loved spending time with his three dogs, Bandit, Spooky, and Jazz, but his ultimate true passion in life, was spending time and taking care of his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Teddy Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Wallace, Betty Wallace Wilt, and Baxter Wallace.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Nelda Wallace; children, Mike (Lori) Carter, Kim (Kenneth) Dunavant, Tracey Perry; grandchildren, Caleb (Tabitha) Dunavant, Ashley (Jeremy) Adkins, Andrew (Kelly) Carter, Abby (Aaron) Mathis, Carrie (Blake) Dunavant, Alexis Perry; great-grandchildren, Emma Dunavant, Caylee Dunavant, Elijah Dunavant, Raelynn Carter, Bryson Adkins, Cameron Welch, Jakob Carter, Carter Mathis, Emily Kate Mathis, Griffin Mathis, and Beau Welch.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
